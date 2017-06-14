How To Explain Energy Healing To A Skeptic

Learning about various energy healing practices (think Reiki, EFT, sound baths, and chakra clearing) has taught me how certain energetic blocks negatively affect mental and physical well-being. Though I’m not formally trained in reading energy, I’ve begun to witness an intimate link between the health of my clients, their nutrition, and their energy. Plus, the practice has changed my life in a huge way.

There was a point in my life that the mere idea of speaking in front of a large crowd induced panic. Working with an energetic healer helped me understand and finally release the energetic tension that was causing that anxiety.

So I was surprised to see how much criticism and pushback surrounds the idea of energy medicine—especially in the science community. I've heard people call it everything from "woo-woo" to downright quackery. I've noticed this criticism tends to come from those who immediately jump to the need for tangible proof right away. While there’s nothing wrong with a little healthy skepticism, I find this attitude frustrating.

I choose to approach scientific questions with curiosity, an open mind, and an acceptance that there’s a lot we just don’t know yet. Here are a few points to bring up the next time you find yourself speaking to a skeptic.