Even if your PMS isn't the worst (relatively speaking), odds are at some point in your life, you’ve experienced some cramping, gas, and bloating leading up to and during the first few days of your period. While the jury is still out on exactly what causes PMS to begin with, bloat is something that’s a little easier to pinpoint, although it can be incredibly frustrating and uncomfortable to deal with.

Fortunately, there are some helpful ways to manage and even cut down on bloating with intentional care. Fed up with hormonal bloating? You’ve come to the right place.