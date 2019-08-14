11 Genius Ways To Eat Your Greens, From The Healthiest People We Know

I always add organic and fresh leafy greens to my smoothies and smoothie bowls, especially during the summer. Spinach is a go-to, and you can freeze them to make them last longer. Using leafy greens in your smoothies makes a great foundation and can be easily balanced with fruits, nut milk, and, my favorite, coconut butter for yummy healthy fats.

—Sophie Jaffe, mbg Collective member and founder of Philosophie Superfoods

I love adding leafy greens to ketotarian smoothies as you can add a lot without noticing a huge change—if any—in flavor. Mix in some coconut milk, berries, MCT oil, and adaptogens, and you have a delicious, creamy plant-based keto smoothie.

—Will Cole, D.C., mbg Collective member and author of Ketotarian