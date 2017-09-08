Everyone At revitalize Is Doing THIS Eastern Medicine Treatment For Anxiety. Here's How To Do It At Home

mbg's revitalize kicked off today, with hundreds of members of the wellness community descending to the Arizona desert. Throughout the weekend, guests are invited to drink custom smoothies created by Lily Kunin of Clean Food Dirty City, do reiki sessions with reiki master Kelsey Patel, foam roll with celebrity foam roller Lauren Roxburgh, and much, much more—but one of the most popular sessions on day one was the ear acupuncture with Tiffany Lester, M.D..

Dr. Lester, the Medical Director of Parsley Health San Francisco, explained that the entire body is represented in the ear, and different small ear points correspond with everything from the kidney to the liver to the endocrine system. Surprisingly (or maybe not, given how much moving and shaking the revitalize crowd is doing) the number one issue people came to Dr. Lester to work on was anxiety.

The process was surprisingly simple: she'd use a small metal rod to probe their ear, figuring out which areas were more tender (which represented an area that needs more attention). She'd then put a gold needle, about the size of an earring post, in the tender spot, where it would remain for 2 - 3 days. "When it falls out," Dr. Lester said, "I think of it like it's work is done." She gave people small magnets to rub over the area to increase the power of the treatment.

If you want to harness the power of Dr. Lester's healing touch at home, she recommends that you take a small amount of essential oil and rub it on your earlobe, where you'd normally get your first piercing. Interestingly, Dr. Lester points to the common practice of ear piercing as a potential reason behind the prominent anxiety in today's world. "From a TCM perspective, that hole leaves an opening, which interrupts that meridian or energetic channel," she says.

This ear acupuncture is just the beginning of revitalize, mbg's exclusive wellness event in Tucson, Arizona.