There are around 7.6 billion people in the world and, remarkably, even though we share the same air, we all breathe in a completely unique way—the pace, rhythm, and flow of our breath is as distinctive as our thumbprint.

It's helpful (and enlightening for many) to discover the characteristics of our unique breath pattern. Sometimes we need the eye of a fully trained breath worker to analyze and make sense of this pattern, helping to identify anything that might be having a negative impact on us. But luckily, we can discover much on our own.