Kids Need Feng Shui Too! 10 Expert-Approved Tips For A Peaceful Nursery

Pastel and cream-toned walls can help promote calm and relaxation. Colors like peach, pink, pale yellow, brown, beige, cream, or taupe make us feel cozy and safe. Their crib and bedsheets should have a similar palette, and maybe some simple, playful prints.

While a lime green or sky blue accent wall is OK and can be good for the child's creativity and playfulness, the overall palette shouldn't be very bright. An electric blue or a bright orange wall will disturb the child's sleep tremendously. Similarly, bright colors and patterns for the bedsheets are not a good idea. I often see people make the mistake of letting their kids pick their bedding at the store: All the bright Disney characters may be fun to look at, but they are too energizing for sleep time.