Kids Need Feng Shui Too! 10 Expert-Approved Tips For A Peaceful Nursery
There is nothing more upsetting for children (and their parents!) than having trouble sleeping through the night. Nightmares, aches, and restlessness can all derail your kid's rest—as can an unfavorable bedroom environment. As a feng shui consultant, I often field questions from my clients about how to tweak children's rooms so they're more conducive to sleep. Here are the 10 things I always recommend:
1. Spruce up the ceiling.
Ideally, kids' bedrooms should have rather low ceilings. Otherwise, your child will feel as if the room is too big for them, which could give them a sense of being lost. If you have high ceilings, consider creating a dividing line that is roughly 1 to 2 feet above your child's head—it could be a decorative garland with letters from their name, or a string of soft lights. You could also split their wall into two using different colors of paint. I often recommend white on top and a pastel shade on the bottom. If the ceilings are really high, moldings around 6 to 7 feet from the ground can symbolically reduce their height. Another option would be to safely hang a canopy, either above the play area or above the crib or bed.
2. Go for low, rounded furniture and rugs.
This is another way to bring the energy lower to the ground. Tall armoires can be frightening to a small kid. (Just imagine if we had to sleep next to an armoire that was two times our size!) So always remember to opt for smaller furniture—about half the size of what you would put in an adult room—when you can. I also recommend finding furniture that's rounded, which is both a safety measure and a symbol of softness. Finally, rugs that are inviting, soft, and playful or pastel-colored will encourage the child to play on their own in their bedroom and help them develop confidence and independence.
3. Opt for soft colors.
Pastel and cream-toned walls can help promote calm and relaxation. Colors like peach, pink, pale yellow, brown, beige, cream, or taupe make us feel cozy and safe. Their crib and bedsheets should have a similar palette, and maybe some simple, playful prints.
While a lime green or sky blue accent wall is OK and can be good for the child's creativity and playfulness, the overall palette shouldn't be very bright. An electric blue or a bright orange wall will disturb the child's sleep tremendously. Similarly, bright colors and patterns for the bedsheets are not a good idea. I often see people make the mistake of letting their kids pick their bedding at the store: All the bright Disney characters may be fun to look at, but they are too energizing for sleep time.
4. Edit down the toy collection.
This one is an old favorite for all followers of feng shui: In order to create a harmonious environment, you need to declutter. Bright plastic toys that the child doesn't use should be the first ones to go.
And while it's easy to believe that your child will miss these old toys (I certainly did when I donated some of my son's collection), you might just be projecting your own fear of scarcity onto them. I found that my son was actually really pleased afterward since he was able to find his favorite toys more easily!
5. Reposition your furniture.
This quick fix can transform the sleep environment in a hurry (and it works for adults too!). Turn their bed in the optimal direction in feng shui, known as the command position. The child's head should be pointed to a solid wall, not a window, and he or she should be able to see the door from their bed. That way, they can see who is coming in and out.
Move the bed from underneath any beam or sharp angles in the ceiling. The bed or crib should have a headboard, and ideally a headboard that is solid—no bars. A child needs all the support in the world to develop a healthy sense of security.
6. Choose soft lighting.
Bright lights are a no-no in kids' rooms! Keep things dim, and have some options handy for if your child goes through a period when they need more light: A nightlight that they carry in bed, a soft nightstand light, a soft lampshade for the ceiling light, and a reading light for nighttime books.
7. Consider a convertible crib.
Finding a bed that isn't too big is especially important when the child transitions from a crib to a toddler bed. My favorites are convertible cribs that turn into small kids' beds. The idea is that you can give the child a little independence by removing one side of their bed at a time.
8. You've heard it before: Electronics have no place in a bedroom.
No TV, no game consoles, no laptops! Too much screen time can diminish focus and seriously impair sleep. This one goes for your bedroom too! (For more information on the importance of tech limits, check out my course on promoting feng shui throughout the home.)
9. Invite your child to bond with nature.
Adding a playful tree wall sticker or wallpaper to a small child's bedroom can encourage healthy growth. I believe that children under 6 years old love to see playful representation of trees because they are still very close and attuned to nature. Keeping in mind the importance of scale, make sure your wall sticker is no taller than 4 to 5 feet.
10. Listen to your kids.
And finally, one of the most important things to do if your child is having trouble sleeping is to listen to their fears in earnest. Instead of discarding their fear of ghosts as unreal, for example, validate them by asking questions. Most times, you will find that they are actually not scared of the presences they feel around them; they are just curious. However, if your child has nightmares and night terrors because of ghosts or monsters, you can create a little ceremony with your child to make the presences go away. Smudging or space clearing with sage is a great option. Smudge around the room and in every corner while reciting affirmations that will make the child feel secure: "Remove any negative energies from this room and invite positive energies, so my child can sleep peacefully tonight and every night." Do not forget to bathe and open the windows after a space clearing.
Happy sleeping to your child and to everyone in the family!
