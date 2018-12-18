The Advice That Totally Changed How I'm Decluttering My Home For The Holidays

'Tis the season—for family gatherings, gift-buying, and holiday decorating. Depending on your stress level, preparedness, and mindset, such things can be fun opportunities to get creative or dreaded chores. They all take thought, organization, and planning, which can get really overwhelming really quickly—especially if you are a clutter bug.

Do you, for example, have boxes upon boxes of Christmas ornaments dating back to childhood waiting somewhere in the attic to be found for trimming the tree? Or unopened holiday hostess gifts you received last year still waiting to be re-gifted, donated, or stored out of respect for the giver?

I certainly have dealt with excess clutter around the holidays, and I know how debilitating it can make this time of year feel. I've found that maintaining an attitude of gratitude helps. The heart of the holidays is about family, generosity, and love. If you return to these priorities as you work your way through your to-do list, you should breathe a bit easier and complete your tasks with more joy and ease.

This year, for some practical advice on how to help me do this, I turned to the queen of happiness herself, Gretchen Rubin, bestselling author and host of the Happier podcast.

"Clearing clutter is a big challenge. One reason is that the process requires us to make taxing choices about what to keep, what to discard, and why," Rubin advises in her forthcoming book, Outer Order, Inner Calm: Declutter & Organize to Make Room for Happiness.

Rather than become short-tempered, flustered, and/or emotionally drained, realize that while challenging, "Once we've made the key choices about the fate of our possessions, we can begin to establish order. Creating order gives a disproportionate boost of energy and cheer," Rubin writes. Here are some of Rubin's tips that I've found most helpful this holiday.