Sugar Is As Addictive As Cocaine—And The Withdrawal Is Just As Real. A Doctor Explains Exactly How To Deal With It

First of all, if and when you decide to quit sugar, be prepared to go through a legit withdrawal process, complete with cravings, irritability, and mood changes. You can even have symptoms resembling a cold or the flu, with aches, fatigue, and malaise. The withdrawal symptoms typically last from a few days to about a week and a half.

What’s the best way to get through this period of cravings, irritability, and jonesing for a hit? Some people suggest a supplement called glutamine. Others encourage you to drink more water. Some would say to distract yourself. Sipping on mint or licorice tea is another popular salve.

The most helpful tip I know of for quitting sugar is to keep your blood sugar stable using almond butter or coconut oil (present controversy aside). Keep these on hand at work and at home, and keep packets of almond butter in your bag (I like Artisana the best, but Justin’s is also good—just make sure whichever brand you choose is free of the added sugars so many contain). Feed yourself a spoonful about every few hours while you’re awake. This will ensure steady blood sugar, warding off any blood sugar crashes that can make you scavenge for a hit of sugar. Take a spoonful before you go to bed and another one when you wake up in the morning. If you wake up in the middle of the night, take a spoonful and a sip of water .

Use the spoonfuls of almond butter and coconut oil as medicine, giving you a safety net of blood sugar, so you’re never crashing. Meanwhile, eat three square meals, two snacks, and try to eat well-rounded, substantial meals with plenty of protein, healthy fats, veggies and starchy tubers (e.g., sweet potatoes). Try to avoid things that send your blood sugar on a rollercoaster ride, such as refined carbohydrates, grains, alcohol, caffeine, and artificial sweeteners. Bonus points if you can get enough sleep during the process!

After you’ve survived those first several days of drug withdrawal, you're free. People tend to feel steadily better going forward.