The mbg editor Slack channel is always buzzing, but it reached a new level of activity this week with the question: "Anyone else having the worst headaches of their life during quarantine?" A wave of responses ensued, each one affirming that—yes—heads across the country are indeed aching right now.

We each had our own thoughts about what was to blame: weird sleep schedules, allergies, changes in weather, bad WFH posture, lots of screen time, more coffee and less water were all ideas that were floated around. We figured it's probably a combination of all of these things, plus one common denominator: stress. After talking it through, we realized a lot of us had been subconsciously clenching our jaws and grinding our teeth more than normal—which had to be a physical manifestation of stress, right?

For an expert's opinion, we consulted integrative physician Bindiya Gandhi, M.D., and she confirmed that stress causes tension throughout the body, including the jaw.

"Stress activates the sympathetic nervous system, or fight-or-flight response," she explains. "When you're stressed your body tenses up, and many people hold stress in their bodies differently: in their gut, their shoulders, and even more commonly, in their jaws."

Jaw clenching and teeth grinding—known medically as bruxism—are actually pretty common (about 20% of the adult population is thought to do it during normal times), and it turns out they are most prevalent among young women. Research has confirmed that there is definitely a psychological component to bruxism, and grinding your teeth while awake is widely considered to be a reaction to stress. Gandhi said that people will often grind their teeth in their sleep during stressful periods, too.