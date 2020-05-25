As you are about to offer your input during your important work video meeting, you see your dog drag precious toilet paper out of the bathroom to play with while you live in fear that your children will come running—and screaming—into the room. You work from 11:15 to 11:30 uninterrupted until you hear a fight break out between your children that you must referee. Your youngest child is having tele-speech therapy and constantly closes the computer and exits the video program while flopping in his chair declaring “this is boring!” to the beleaguered speech therapist. When you finally get back to your work, the doorbell rings with your groceries, and hopefully more precious toilet paper.

For the last few months you have somehow continued to wear different hats: Full-time parent, full-time teacher, and perhaps full-time employee, too. And now summer is looming: While some parts of the world will still have camps and out-of-the-home activities, others will be called upon to continue at home child care. As many parents continue to home school until "summer break", the thought of now being your child’s camp counselor is daunting.

Parents are physically and emotionally exhausted and now feel ineffective in multiple realms of their lives. While the world is opening up in many areas, the existing home schooling and childcare woes are leaving parents in need of revitalization.