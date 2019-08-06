3 Strategic Ways To Cycle On & Off Your Keto Diet For Optimal Results

The benefits of a high-fat, moderate-protein, low-carb keto diet occur largely because your body is tapping into the metabolic state of nutritional ketosis—when you burn fat for fuel as opposed to glucose (or carbs). And, after an initial adjustment period, many people feel great eating low-carb and staying in ketosis over the long term.

But if you've ever tried keto—and you really gave it a good shot—and something just felt off, you're definitely not alone. This doesn't mean you have to bail on keto altogether, though. The fact is, we are all different, and while some people do really well in long-term nutritional ketosis, others experience a greater benefit from the diet (and gain metabolic flexibility) when they strategically cycle out of ketosis now and then by upping their intake of healthy carbs.

The good news: When done correctly, cycling on and off keto won't dull the fat-burning, brain-boosting, inflammation-calming, craving-crushing health benefits. In fact, taking the time to listen to your body and personalize your keto diet to meet your needs is exactly what takes keto from the realm of fad diets to that of a real, sustainable wellness tool.

I talk about this type of flexibility in my (mostly) plant-based keto diet book, Ketotarian, and as a functional medicine practitioner, I've found it to be quite effective among my patients. I generally advocate trying keto—in which you eat no more than 55 grams net carbs from real, minimally processed food sources per day—for at least a month. But after that, many people do well with one of the following three variations of the keto diet: