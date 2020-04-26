One of the more lovely things to come out of quarantine is the plethora of virtual shows, concerts, musicals, and ballets that we can stream. Regularly visiting events used to be quite costly—or just not available to you based on where you lived. Not to mention live events used to be a big draw for visiting new locations, if not the entire reason for going anyway (music festivals, anyone?). But now you can do it in the comfort of your home. Sure, little tops live theater or music, but you can recreate elements indoors.

For starters: Set a time and date in advance, like it would be if you were attending in person, and try your best to make curtain call. Then get ready for it in the same way: If you're streaming a concert, put on your best band T and bold lip. If you're watching a ballet, consider tossing on a dressier item you've tucked away for the time being. (Or don't; sweatpants and leggings are great.)

Then schedule fun activities around it: Would you normally get a round of cocktails before a concert? Do that before you start streaming. Would you have a fancy dinner? Whip up your best meal. The bottom line is to try to make the occasion feel as special as possible—not like you're just plopping down on a sofa and turning on Netflix.