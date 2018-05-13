Mother's Day Making You Blue? Here's A Therapist's Advice On Self-Care

Many people have been socialized to believe that emotions that indicate vulnerability are unacceptable. So we end up avoiding, pushing down, or shoving aside anything that resembles them. Sometimes, acknowledging that we are in pain and giving those feelings some attention and some compassion can be healing.

Additionally, there's a difference between distracting yourself and dismissing your emotions. Acknowledging the emotion and giving yourself permission to experience that emotion might allow some room for healthy distraction afterward, as opposed to denying that you are feeling anything in the first place.

If nothing else, remember this: It's rare that being true to yourself and what you're really feeling yields a negative outcome. So be gentle with yourself, and do your best to avoid judging yourself. The day will pass and come again next year, so spend it in a way that feels most comfortable and true for you.

