3 Meditations For Connecting With Nature From Within Your Own Home

Observe. Even in times of crisis, the world is beautiful. Even from within our homes we can take comfort in the fact that every morning the sun rises, and every evening the sun sets. In spring the flowers bloom. The birds sing. Trees stand tall, rooted in all their years of wisdom. Conservationist Rachel Carson wrote that "those who contemplate the beauty of the earth find reserves of strength that will endure as long as life lasts." Taking time off our screens to observe the beauty of nature and take comfort in the very fact that we're alive might just be one of the greatest gifts that we can give ourselves—especially during times like this.

Listen to the wind. Track the moon. Look out the window. Look up at the stars. The beauty of nature is humbling. It reminds us of the vastness of the universe and of the fact that we're a part of something so much larger than ourselves.

As paradoxical as it might sound, even in times of separation, we are not alone. We are part of the whole. Every moment has the potential to remind us of just how deeply connected we are to everyone and everything on this planet. It's just a matter of remembering where to look.