"During these times we might not be able to get out into nature, but we can always journey to our inner nature," Julia Plevin, founder of The Forest Bathing Club and author of The Healing Magic of Forest Bathing, reminds us.

This can look like being more mindful of the bits of nature you do have access to (be it food, air, or houseplants), meditating on how your connection to the natural world has evolved as a result of this crisis or traveling to more expansive places in your mind. To start, picture yourself walking along a beach. Notice the sounds of the waves crashing, the kiss of damp air on your skin. Then, imagine yourself walking up the beach and to a collection of trees, which leads you into a lush jungle filled with greenery and activity. Continue this exercise of passing through different landscapes or natural places you hold dear in your mind, paying special attention to the sensory details that surround, and let them transport you, if only for a few minutes.

Heather White, conservation policy and green living expert, adds that mindful journaling can be another tool for connecting to nature from behind closed doors. "Even if you can only open up your window or stand on your balcony, get some fresh air. Look up. Watch the clouds move, feel the rain, or listen for birds and insects. Spend five minutes observing what nature you can see. Write down what you notice. Be present," she says.

Plevin adds that other meditative, repetitive actions (think cooking and crafting) can impart us with a similar feeling that a walk outside would. "In Japan, centers that offer forest bathing often also have other activities like soba-noodle-making and tie-dyeing. So even if we can't get out into nature, we can bring in the ethos of forest bathing by doing some slow, enjoyable, meditative activities," she explains. "Notice the elements at play. Begin to see the universe in every object, from your houseplant to a cup of tea. Give your brain a break and savor the stillness."