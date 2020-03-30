Some of us have been running our business from home offices for years, but for many this is a new experience, and we are finding it can entail a good degree of isolation.

We spoke yesterday with a woman who works for a large insurer. She was optimistic when she first heard her team would be working from home. "No boss looking over my shoulder or co-workers interrupting," she said. "How bad can that be?" It didn't take long, however, for an extrovert like her to begin feeling lonely.

Such feelings can be exacerbated for those who live alone or are self-quarantined. Many will go entire days without speaking with another human being. Left unaddressed, feelings of isolation like that can fester and even lead to burnout.

We've found it's important to be deliberate each day to avoid the challenges found in working from home. Here are a few tactics we've seen used to good effect: