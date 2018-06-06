Hacks For Using Natural Cleaners On 6 Of The Dirtiest Spots In The House

Consider cleaning your washing machine once a month if you are a heavy user, and a couple times a year otherwise. Cleaning your machine regularly will make it last longer and eliminate moldy smells caused by stale soap and fabric softener buildup. It also means you'll get a better quality wash!

To help maintain your machine, always leave the door open when you are done with your washing. This lets the remaining moisture evaporate and protects against mold and mildew growth. Use the correct amount of detergent, always. Too much detergent will cling to the walls of your machine and lead to odors and dull clothes. These detergents are designed to be used in small quantities.