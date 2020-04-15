Once you have your disinfectant of choice, you need to decide where to use it. "One of the things you want to consider when cleaning your home is your behavior," Linda Lybert, the executive director of the Healthcare Surfaces Institute, a nonprofit that works to mitigate the spread of infectious disease in hospitals, tells mbg. "What surfaces do you usually interact with?"

If you're following best practices like social distancing, washing your hands regularly, and staying at least 6 feet from others when you do leave your home, the surfaces in your house should be clean. But better safe than sorry. According to Lybert and the CDC, areas like sink faucets, countertops, and doorknobs tend to be touched the most at home and should be disinfected regularly: every few days, or more often if someone in your home has the virus.

If a surface actually looks dirty, wipe it down with a standard cleaner first to clean the slate before you start the disinfecting process. When you're disinfecting, the most important thing to do is putting some elbow grease into it. According to Lybert, "It's the friction that removes the microbes from surfaces." Don't just wipe the surface down; focus on really scrubbing it to ensure you are wiping out germs instead of spreading them around.

Lybert also recommends wiping down the surface with water after using your disinfectant to ensure that it's not lingering on surfaces and causing damage. Then, immediately throw the tool you used during your disinfecting session—be it a washcloth, sponge, etc.—into your washing, laundry machine, or makeshift laundry machine to be cleaned. Washing your hands before and after cleaning is also important.

If disinfecting high-traffic areas of the home seems like a pain, that's because it is. But if we can all commit to doing it now, hopefully we can go back to our beloved baking soda blends sometime soon.