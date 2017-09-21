6 Ways To Use Feng Shui This Season

Every season brings its own unique joys. Fall, though, has particularly rich sensory associations—the Technicolor leaves, the first feelings of sweater weather, the pumpkin spice everything. It’s a time to return to school, ease back into work, and prepare for the winter ahead.

In the nature-fueled ancient practice of feng shui, fall is also celebrated as the season of harvest. No matter where you live, the last few months of the year represent a time of collection—collecting the gifts that emerge from all the seeds we've already planted this year. During this time, creativity and connection are prized, and many of us are seeking new ways to stay grounded to Earth.

Feng shui can help us harness the energy of the season and gain momentum to finish the year on a high note. Here are a few ways to use principles from the ancient practice in and out of your home: