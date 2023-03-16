Lips thin and lose volume with time. It's a natural part of the aging process and can be attributed to natural decreases in and under the skin. To start, collagen loss is a major factor. Collagen is one of the skin's structural proteins that keeps things looking full, firm, and strong. At some point in our 20s, our skin doesn't produce enough collagen to replenish what's lost—and so our natural reserve starts to decline. In addition, the fat pads under our lips lose volume with time (this happens elsewhere on the face as well—fat under the skin shrinks and moves down with time.) Finally, the skin also doesn't produce as many humectants and lipids (like ceramides and hyaluronic acid). This means skin becomes more prone to dryness and fine lines and doesn't appear as supple as it once was.

These changes may be inevitable with age, but you're not without solutions. In fact, there are many tools and habits that can help restore shape and fullness. Here, three things to start doing now if you're experiencing volume loss.