For those who have have been tweezing for years, perhaps now is the time to explore your current state of brows. Meaning: If you left them alone for 4 to up to 10 weeks, what do they look like? “When you regrow brows you are exploring your maximum capacity of growth,” Healy says, noting that specialists will often ask people to leave their brows alone for 6 weeks before their appointment to reach what we states is the “most clean starting point.”

Then when we’re all able to go about our business again, a brow specialists will be better able to make a shape that works best with your natural and face shape.

However, Healy stresses: set your expectations. “A lot of people are under the assumption that if they stop touching their brows then they are going to fully grow into these two giant caterpillars that they can do anything with. Most people are surprised to learn that their brows have real limitations of regrowth, especially if you've been shaping your brows for a long period of time,” he says. “There is value in seeing what their maximum capacity is, but letting them regrow does not mean they are going to be back to the natural brows of your youth or they are not going to return to the natural brows you had before you started shaping them—do not get discouraged if there are areas that have not filled in the way you wanted them to.”