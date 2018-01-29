mindbodygreen

Close banner
Integrative Health

Dealing With Major Seasonal Allergies? Try This Ancient Technique

Lindsay Kellner
Contributing Wellness & Beauty Editor By Lindsay Kellner
Contributing Wellness & Beauty Editor
Lindsay is a freelance writer and certified yoga instructor based in Brooklyn, NY. She holds a journalism and psychology degree from New York University. Kellner is the co-author of “The Spirit Almanac: A Modern Guide to Ancient Self Care,” with mbg Sustainability Editor Emma Loewe.
Dealing With Major Seasonal Allergies? Try This Ancient Technique

Photo by @JulieK

January 29, 2018
Paige Bourassa is a licensed acupuncturist with a thriving practice in the heart of New York City. Paige has joined mbg to create a new class that gives you the tools you need to relieve pain with acupressure, a simple technique that you can do sitting at your desk or lying down at home. Sign up here for her exclusive, live webinar on February 13, to get your personal acupressure questions answered! 

Suffering from allergies can feel pretty awful—sometimes even flu-ish, if they get to that point. Here, mbg class instructor Paige Bourassa teaches us a mini acupressure protocol based on the principles and trigger points of traditional Chinese medicine.

The first step is working with LI 20, which means "Large Intenstine 20." It's a point on your face that corresponds to other body system including the large intestine and, yes, allergies. Find the outside of the nose with the outsides of your own two thumbs and, with medium pressure, drag the thumb downward and outward on a diagonal. You'll end up under the cheekbones—hold it here for a few seconds and repeat once more.

The second step involves UI 2, or Urinary Bladder 2. Tracing up from the nose, find the medial side of the eyebrows (the inside points closest to each other) and sweep your thumbs along the eyebrows. This can help to open up the sinuses as well as the head in general, which can be a huge relief for allergy sufferers.

Want more? Stay tuned for her class launch later this week!

And are you ready to learn how to fight inflammation and address autoimmune disease through the power of food? Join our 5-Day Inflammation Video Summit with mindbodygreen’s top doctors.

Lindsay Kellner
Lindsay Kellner Contributing Wellness & Beauty Editor
Lindsay Kellner is a freelance writer, editor and content strategist based out of Brooklyn, NY. She received her bachelor’s degree in journalism and psychology at New York University...

More On This Topic

Mental Health

Burnout During COVID-19 Is Real: 3 "Micro-Moments" That Can Help

Jason Wachob
Burnout During COVID-19 Is Real: 3 "Micro-Moments" That Can Help
Integrative Health

This Is The Best Type Of Magnesium To Choose If You Want Better Sleep

Korin Miller
This Is The Best Type Of Magnesium To Choose If You Want Better Sleep
$79.99

The Elimination Diet

With Will Cole, D.C., IFMCP
The Elimination Diet
Functional Food

Barley Isn't Gluten-Free & It's In More Foods Than You Realize

Abby Moore
Barley Isn't Gluten-Free & It's In More Foods Than You Realize
Beauty

We Made You A Zinc Oxide Fact Sheet To Clear Up Any Confusion

Alexandra Engler
We Made You A Zinc Oxide Fact Sheet To Clear Up Any Confusion
Nature

Why Going Barefoot Can Be Good For Your Health: Meet "Earthing"

Emma Loewe
Why Going Barefoot Can Be Good For Your Health: Meet "Earthing"
More Health

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Spirituality

The Zodiac's North Node Directs Our Destiny & It's Moving This Week

The AstroTwins
The Zodiac's North Node Directs Our Destiny & It's Moving This Week
Food Trends

9 Ways A Cookbook Author Uses Condiments To Jazz Up Boring Meals

Laura Lea Bryant
9 Ways A Cookbook Author Uses Condiments To Jazz Up Boring Meals
Food Trends

How The Founder Of Whole30 Is Packing Her Freezer During COVID-19

Melissa Hartwig Urban
How The Founder Of Whole30 Is Packing Her Freezer During COVID-19
Recipes

Want To Learn To Cook With Fire? This Eggplant Recipe Is A Perfect Starter

Eliza Sullivan
Want To Learn To Cook With Fire? This Eggplant Recipe Is A Perfect Starter
Functional Food

This Juice May Be An Internet Fad, But Don't Drink It Say MDs

Kirsten Nunez, M.S.
This Juice May Be An Internet Fad, But Don't Drink It Say MDs
Functional Food

The 7 Best Teas To Ease Digestive Discomfort & Alleviate Bloat

Abby Moore
The 7 Best Teas To Ease Digestive Discomfort & Alleviate Bloat
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/how-to-calm-allergies

Your article and new folder have been saved!