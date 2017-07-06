To Build Healthy Muscle: Start Protein-Pacing & Try These Supplements

The world of nutraceuticals can often seem like the Wild West. There are a lot of options, so it's important to do your homework, evaluate the research, and understand exactly what it is that you're taking. On a positive note, many clinical studies have demonstrated that supplements such as vitamin D, omega-3 fatty acids, and branched-chain amino acids (BCAAs) can safely lead to improved gains in muscle mass. The bottom line is: Do your homework, research the ingredients that are contained in any nutraceutical that you may be interested in, and make sure that there is clinical research to back up the claims that are made.

Following these tips will help you gain muscle, lose fat, and maintain strong bones and a healthy metabolism.

The ketogenic diet is another cool way to lose fat and gain muscle. But did you know it can also transform your sex life?