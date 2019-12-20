Capricorn Season Is Here To Give Us An End-Of-Year Productivity Boost

Capricorn is the third of the zodiac's three earth signs and part of the "cardinal" quality (or triplicity). Cardinal signs (the others are Aries, Cancer, and Libra) are leadership-driven, discerning, and can even be a bit entitled at times.

Cardinal signs begin every season, so they're known as initiators and pioneers—but this also gives them an alpha-male or queen-bee air when taken too far. During Capricorn season, you'll work hard—and you'll want the best. Capricorn season always starts with the winter solstice—the shortest amount of daylight all year. As winter begins, in the spirit of sensible Capricorn, conserve your own "light" and move at a slow and steady pace. With live-out-loud Sagittarius season drawing to a close, allow your energy to settle down.

Capricorn season is a great time to look inward. Ask yourself, in the words of Capricorn-born twins Robin and Maurice Gibb of the Bee Gees, "How Deep Is Your Love?" Remember, even though things maybe be moving slowly now, none of your dreams or goals are too grand! So get a head start on your New Year's resolutions now.