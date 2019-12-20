Capricorn Season Is Here To Give Us An End-Of-Year Productivity Boost
Capricorn is the third of the zodiac's three earth signs and part of the "cardinal" quality (or triplicity). Cardinal signs (the others are Aries, Cancer, and Libra) are leadership-driven, discerning, and can even be a bit entitled at times.
Cardinal signs begin every season, so they're known as initiators and pioneers—but this also gives them an alpha-male or queen-bee air when taken too far. During Capricorn season, you'll work hard—and you'll want the best. Capricorn season always starts with the winter solstice—the shortest amount of daylight all year. As winter begins, in the spirit of sensible Capricorn, conserve your own "light" and move at a slow and steady pace. With live-out-loud Sagittarius season drawing to a close, allow your energy to settle down.
Capricorn season is a great time to look inward. Ask yourself, in the words of Capricorn-born twins Robin and Maurice Gibb of the Bee Gees, "How Deep Is Your Love?" Remember, even though things maybe be moving slowly now, none of your dreams or goals are too grand! So get a head start on your New Year's resolutions now.
Here are seven ways you can channel the ambitious spirit of Capricorn:
1. Focus on one goal at a time.
Capricorn is ruled by steady and structured Saturn, which governs linear time and has been traveling through its home sign of Capricorn since December 19, 2017. Fun fact: In Greek mythology, Saturn is called Chronos, which literally means "time." During Capricorn season 2019–2020, you'll thrive by doing things in—yup—chronological order.
Break every big goal into individual steps, and consider how long you'll need to finish them. Reverse engineer your dreams: Start by picturing your ultimate destination, then work backward. How many days, weeks, or months do you really require to pull this off? Write out any big milestones you'll reach (and celebrate) along the way, then set them to a time frame. Identify what kind of budget and people power you might need.
A word to all you adrenaline junkies: Capricorn season's plodding methodology can seem pedantic or straight-up boring at times. But think of this sign as the zodiac's architect, drafting the blueprints for a solid structure. You'll decorate later—first, get the basics in place! Plus, the success this sign brings is the kind that lasts. Persist but be patient, and you'll win the long game.
2. Don't take all the spontaneity away.
During Capricorn season 2019–2020, it's important to get things done. But don't get so serious that you zap all the joy out of your mission. This cycle can make us all work, no play, so notice when you're starting to get tunnel vision.
In those moments, stop and go do something fun and active. Sing karaoke, dance, shop, or go to the gym. Consider putting together a playlist of music by Capricorn artists like Patti Smith, Lil' John, Mary J. Blige, John Legend, David Bowie—and so many more—to keep you energized while you get down to biz. Don't forget that your hard work deserves to be rewarded. Otherwise, what's the point? Set up milestones for your mission, and give yourself a truly epic prize as you crush each one.
3. Align your spine.
Since Capricorn rules the spine and bone structure, make an effort to stand up proud and tall as you close your eyes and envision your grandest plans coming to fruition. After all, good posture cultivates the confidence needed to go after what we really want in life. You can harness the earthy energy of Capricorn season by rooting yourself in a grounded yoga pose like tadasana (mountain pose) to align your structure.
4. Be your own guru.
Capricorn is the sign of mastery, so mentors and experts fall under the Sea Goat's domain. This is a favorable time to seek the counsel of wise and experienced people. Just be careful not to elevate them to superhuman status. For the next four weeks, be careful about falling under the spell of authority figures or getting too starry-eyed over status. Just because someone occupies a leadership role doesn't mean you should hand them all your power. Sure, people deserve respect for paying their dues and honing their craft. But remember, we are all only human.
5. Honor thy father figures…
Capricorn rules the zodiac's 10th house of masculine energy and fatherhood. Picture LeBron James, Kevin Costner, Tyrese Gibson, Bradley Cooper, and Orlando Bloom, all born under this sign. This can be an important time to connect to the guys in your life; however, there could also be a few Beyoncé-style "daddy lessons" in store for us since Saturn's karmic energy is at the helm.
Capricorn season 2019–2020 can help us sort out the valuable lessons we've learned from the father figures in our lives and what we want to do differently. It's also a time to get in touch with the divine masculine energy that exists within all of us, regardless of gender. Men, in particular, might check out The Hidden Spirituality of Men: Ten Metaphors To Awaken the Sacred Masculine by Capricorn theologian and author Matthew Fox.
6. …but challenge the patriarchy.
Capricorn is the sign of the patriarchy. It rules governments, big businesses, old-school masculinity, and hierarchies. The need to question age-old rules and structures is more resonant than ever because hierarchical Saturn (the ruler of Capricorn) is now two years into a three-year journey through the sign of the Sea Goat. Powermonger Pluto is in the second half of its 16-year journey through Capricorn, which has revealed how polarized masculine and feminine forces are.
There's an opportunity for us to become allies across genders, working together to protect the rights of everyone, not just an elite population—regardless of our political or religious beliefs. Take inspiration from Capricorn Martin Luther King Jr., whose nonviolent struggle for equal rights provides a blueprint for everyone striving for equality.
7. Conserve natural resources.
Capricorn is an earth sign and a conservationist by nature. During Capricorn season 2019–2020, look for ways to reduce your carbon footprint. Carpool often, use less water, turn off the lights when you leave a room, shop local (BYO bags!) instead of having everything delivered (those trucks and planes emit fossil fuels). For a year-end tax write-off, donate to an environmental cause or an organization combating the disastrous effects of climate change.
Since Capricorn is associated with mountains and the desert, take advantage if you're near either. Go take in a view of some natural wonders—and bask in the privilege of enjoying Mother Earth during the season ruled by Father Time.
And take heed to the warning of Capricorn Stephen Hawking: "We are at the most dangerous moment in the development of humanity. We now have the technology to destroy the planet on which we live, but have not yet developed the ability to escape it…we only have one planet, and we need to work together to protect it."
Maybe that's even more reason to follow in the solar-powered wake of Swedish Capricorn Greta Thunberg, Time magazine's Person of the Year. Born January 3, 2003, she became the valiant leader of the Youth Climate Change movement in 2019. In addition to rebuking world leaders for ignoring the alarming evidence of the crisis, the young Capricorn mobilized the largest climate strike to date, with over 4 million people participating on seven continents and in 163 countries. Said the teen of her unwavering activism, "Sometimes we just simply have to find a way. The moment we decide to fulfill something, we can do anything."