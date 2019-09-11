Sweet News: This Chocolate (!) Meditation Is Our New Nightly Ritual

After having done this exercise with a large audience many times, my favorite part is not the taste of chocolate but the sound it makes: the moment when silence is broken by hundreds of people unwrapping their chocolates in unison. The typically unremarkable sound of unwrapping a single chocolate becomes an unexpected symphony when the group works in harmony. It sounds like a waterfall or mountain stream. It is the most delicious moment but also a humbling moment. How many times each day do each of us miss the beauty and pleasures that surround us? When you learn to recognize beauty, it is everywhere: flowers on the side of the road at a stoplight; blue sky after the rain; the arch of the old oak tree you pass each day. Similarly, pleasurable experiences surround us also: a cool breeze, the taste of cold water on a hot day, the spray when you bite into a piece of fruit.

The happiness we seek is closer than most of us realize; chocolate meditation reminds us that it is a matter of paying attention.

Based on an excerpt from Mindfulness for Chocolate Lovers by Diane R. Gehart, with permission from the publisher.