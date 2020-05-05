To begin with, the brain is wired to notice and remember threats and negative things. That’s how we survive.

But everything feels like a threat right now. Who knows what that person walking close to us has? And what if we’re in a country where failing to social distance can get us fined or prosecuted? That adds an additional layer of worrying. Meaning, more energy incinerated. We’re also on the lookout if we will have enough supplies in the shops, wondering if that sneeze came from contact with dust or the virus, or if our jobs are safe.

This is what we mean by hypervigilance— we’re ever-conscious of threats.

While we may believe we’re merely preempting risks and therefore being prudent, the truth is that this hypervigilance can actually train our brains to see danger where it doesn’t exist. Our threat detector starts to work overtime, and the world starts to feel like an extremely dangerous place.

Naturally, your fatigue levels are proportionately high.