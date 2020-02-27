How To Be Mindful About Eating Disorders In The Workplace

Eating disorders have the highest mortality rate of any mental illness with at least 30 million people suffering from one in the U.S. As a holistic psychotherapist, I see an alarming connection between the workplace and eating disorders, particularly in high-stress industries.

In a world where we’re obsessed with getting more done, some people can wind up with disordered eating in the interest of accomplishing more. Others may turn to an eating disorder in a particularly stressful period at work or in their home life. Bottom line, we spend so many hours sitting near or even at the same desk as your coworker

Whether your job is particularly stressful or not, it's important to be aware of the person's well-being in which you spend eight-hours sitting beside. Our professional success should never overshadow our physical and emotional well-being. To that end, here are some signs to help determine if you or someone you work with is suffering from an eating disorder and what to do about it.