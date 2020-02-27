mindbodygreen

Close banner
Mental Health

How To Be Mindful About Eating Disorders In The Workplace

Natalie Buchwald, LMHC
Holistic Psychotherapist By Natalie Buchwald, LMHC
Holistic Psychotherapist
Natalie Buchwald, LMHC is the founder and clinical director of Manhattan Mental Health Counseling. As a practitioner of holistic psychotherapy, Natalie’s treatment approach places an emphasis on the mind-body relationship and is both experiential and pragmatic.
Hand with Fork and Knife and Empty Plate

Image by Yaroslav Danylchenko / Stocksy

February 27, 2020 — 2:01 AM
It's National Eating Disorder Awareness Week, and today we're introducing a topic that often gets overlooked: eating disorders in the workplace. Here, Natalie Buchwald, LHMC, offers tips on not only how to recognize the signs of a workplace eating disorder, but also how to support someone who may be struggling.

Eating disorders have the highest mortality rate of any mental illness with at least 30 million people suffering from one in the U.S. As a holistic psychotherapist, I see an alarming connection between the workplace and eating disorders, particularly in high-stress industries.

In a world where we’re obsessed with getting more done, some people can wind up with disordered eating in the interest of accomplishing more. Others may turn to an eating disorder in a particularly stressful period at work or in their home life. Bottom line, we spend so many hours sitting near or even at the same desk as your coworker

Whether your job is particularly stressful or not, it's important to be aware of the person's well-being in which you spend eight-hours sitting beside. Our professional success should never overshadow our physical and emotional well-being. To that end, here are some signs to help determine if you or someone you work with is suffering from an eating disorder and what to do about it.

Who is at risk?

Per research published in the US National Library of Medicine, there are several core risk factors where eating disorders are concerned:

  • Genetic disposition. If your family has a history of disordered eating, you are at a much higher risk of developing it yourself.
  • Personality traits. If you are a perfectionist, a neurotic person, lack confidence, or are particularly impulsive, you have a higher risk of developing an eating disorder.
  • Cultural pressure, particularly exposure to unrealistic beauty standards. 
  • The presence of other mental illnesses. According to nonprofit Eating Disorder Hope, anxiety has a particularly close link to disordered eating, as does depression. 

In other words, eating disorders are complex. They’re usually the result of multiple background factors playing off one another. While stress is not the root cause of eating disorders, a period of chronic stress tends to intensify or trigger eating disorders.

Article continues below

Recognizing an emerging workplace eating disorder.

One misconception I frequently encounter is that an eating disorder must, by nature, involve either binging or purging. The truth is that these are only a cross-section of disordered eating. Here are multiple ways one might develop a harmful relationship with food.

  • Anorexia nervosa. Intense fear of weight gain, often manifesting as severely limited food intake, avoidance of eating in public, or binge/purge behaviors. 
  • Bulimia nervosa. Characterized by extreme binge eating periods followed by purging. 
  • Binge eating disorder. Eating large, unhealthy quantities of food in response to stress, which causes a victim to lose control. 
  • Purging disorder. Control of one’s weight or shape through purging behaviors. 
  • Night eating syndrome. Excessive eating at night. 
  • Orthorexia. Excessive exercise coupled with an obsessive fixation on avoiding "unhealthy" foods to the extent that it disrupts your daily life. 
  • Avoidant/restrictive food intake disorder. A Lack of interest in food or particular food groups that results in undereating. 
  • Rumination disorder. Regurgitating and re-consuming food.

Aside from the fact that many of the above disorders tend to be triggered or intensified by stressful environments and may be co-occurring with other mental illnesses, each is marked by adherence to a rigid, unhealthy set of food-based rules. The first step in treating an eating disorder is recognizing its presence. Even if you yourself are not suffering from one, you should pay attention to the following warning signs in colleagues:

  • Dramatic fluctuations in weight
  • Commenting that they are too fat, too thin, or out of shape
  • Preoccupation with diet
  • Outright refusal to eat certain foods
  • Avoiding meals or avoiding eating in front of others
  • Mood swings, exhaustion, or irritation
  • Obsessive use of gum, mints, or mouthwash
  • Frequent trips to the bathroom, particularly after meals

The most important piece of advice I’ll give about treating a workplace eating disorder if you aren’t suffering from one yourself, is to recognize the boundaries of the person suffering from it. How you proceed here depends on your relationship with the person. If you’re on friendly terms, you might consider reaching out to them in private and expressing concern for their well-being.

Otherwise, you may want to consider going to HR if you think the problem is particularly serious. Understand, however, that you cannot force someone into treatment. Do not pressure them, but instead focus on supporting them.

You can help in other ways, as well. Avoid talking about your own food or weight, don’t joke about their eating habits, and avoid commenting on or drawing attention to their physical appearance.

Article continues below

What if you're the one suffering?

If you're the one suffering and are ready to tackle it, treatment is generally accomplished by determining a disorder’s root cause, which should be left to a trained mental health professional. There are several coping skills that can help a patient along the road to recovery:

  • Don’t blame yourself. Instead, work on positive self-talk. For each negative or self-critical thought, try to combat it with positivity.
  • Notice and nourish yourself of moments where the eating disorder is inactive. Settle in and appreciate these moments where the disorder has no control over you.
  • Understand that recovery takes time. It’s not something that can be achieved overnight, nor is it a road you should try to embark on alone. 
  • Find activities you’re passionate about, and that you can use to boost your self-esteem. Consider meditation, yoga, or massage therapy. 
  • Know that you are worth the effort and cost. 
  • Seek professional help. Find a therapist trained in eating disorders. Don’t be afraid to ask them if they’ve been specifically trained on eating disorders. 
  • Work with a multidisciplinary team. Eating disorders are best treated with a multidisciplinary treatment team composed of a primary care physician, a psychotherapist, a dietitian, and a psychiatrist. Psychotherapists can often help you assemble one.

An eating disorder can be crippling to both your personal and professional life. In the often high-stress modern workplace, there’s no shortage of things that can trigger one. Learning to recognize the signs and understanding how and when to seek treatment can make all the difference in the world. 

For additional information about the Eating Recovery Center, call 877-789-5758, email info@eatingrecoverycenter.com, or visit www.eatingrecoverycenter.com to speak with a masters-level clinician.

And are you ready to learn how to fight inflammation and address autoimmune disease through the power of food? Join our 5-Day Inflammation Video Summit with mindbodygreen’s top doctors.

Natalie Buchwald, LMHC
Natalie Buchwald, LMHC Holistic Psychotherapist
Natalie Buchwald, LMHC is the founder and clinical director of Manhattan Mental Health Counseling. As a practitioner of holistic psychotherapy, Natalie’s treatment approach places an...

More On This Topic

Integrative Health

How Women's Immune Systems Differ From Men's & Why It Matters

Sarah Regan
How Women's Immune Systems Differ From Men's & Why It Matters
Integrative Health

Researchers May Have Found A Cause & Treatment For This Common Gut Issue

Eliza Sullivan
Researchers May Have Found A Cause & Treatment For This Common Gut Issue
$199.99

How To Control Anxiety

With Ellen Vora, M.D.
How To Control Anxiety
Recovery

Do Electrolytes Actually Reduce Nausea & Cramps? New Study Digs In

Abby Moore
Do Electrolytes Actually Reduce Nausea & Cramps? New Study Digs In
Functional Food

Study Says This Nut Supports Healthy Aging More Than Any Other

Sarah Regan
Study Says This Nut Supports Healthy Aging More Than Any Other
Integrative Health

Trouble Sleeping? How Pink Noise Can Help Get You Some R&R Tonight

Kirsten Nunez, M.S.
Trouble Sleeping? How Pink Noise Can Help Get You Some R&R Tonight
More Health

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Change-Makers

How Scientists Are Using Peppermint Oil To Improve Solar Panels

Eliza Sullivan
How Scientists Are Using Peppermint Oil To Improve Solar Panels
Motivation

When It Comes To Intense Exercise, New Research Says Don't Overdo It

Sarah Regan
When It Comes To Intense Exercise, New Research Says Don't Overdo It
Integrative Health

New Study Outlines The Link Between Heart Health & Memory

Eliza Sullivan
New Study Outlines The Link Between Heart Health & Memory
Integrative Health

8 Ways To Use Hemp Oil For Better Sleep, Softer Skin, Shinier Hair & More

Julia Guerra
8 Ways To Use Hemp Oil For Better Sleep, Softer Skin, Shinier Hair & More
Functional Food

Wait, What Should I Eat If I Want To Be Healthy & Good To The Planet?

Mark Hyman, M.D.
Wait, What Should I Eat If I Want To Be Healthy & Good To The Planet?
Recipes

Sensitive To Lectins? Here's How You Can Still Eat This Lentil Soup

Claudia Curici
Sensitive To Lectins? Here's How You Can Still Eat This Lentil Soup
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/how-to-be-mindful-about-eating-disorders-in-the-workplace

Your article and new folder have been saved!