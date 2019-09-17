3 Actionable Ways To Find Moments Of Stillness In Jam-Packed Days

For one week, experiment with just letting your schedule be. Don't fill the empty spaces with more social engagements, and if you get asked to go to one more event, for just this week, say no. When you have moments of space in your schedule, notice the urge to fill them by checking your phone or turning on Netflix. Instead of turning toward your normal go-to, delay the choice by 10, 15, maybe 20 minutes, and give yourself space to simply be on the couch, sit on your balcony, or daydream while staring out the window. When you are in line waiting to finish a task like going to the bank, decide to leave your smart device in your pocket and enjoy the space of the wait. Or, if you're feeling inspired, imagine what it might be like to "block off" 5 to 10% of the empty spaces in your schedule and keep them as a normal block in your schedule. In other words, transform these empty spaces into a practice of keeping empty space in your schedule on purpose moving forward.

The best way to cultivate a connection with our intuition that is sustainable is through small, micro-level changes to slow down and create space. These doable new choices done consistently over time can cultivate a daily schedule where moments of spaciousness go from a rare opportunity to a consistent priority. As we create spaciousness in our lives, we naturally slow down and notice more of what is happening in our inner experience and the environment around us. Rather than accidental encounters with our intuition in the shower, we can experience a more consistent stream of aha's, insights, and moments of clarity on a daily basis.