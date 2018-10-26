5 Universal Tips To Help Anyone Become A Minimalist

A lot of us are guilty of filling space just for the sake of filling it. After all, it's pretty easy to be a minimalist when you live in cramped quarters with limited shelf space and little to no room for frivolities. In this case, your home practically does the work for you. Maintaining a simple lifestyle in a larger space that has more room to grow? Now that takes more work.

I learned this firsthand when my partner and I moved from a one-bedroom apartment in San Francisco to Boise, Idaho, to be closer to loved ones. Truly, I love our home. I love our neighborhood: our kind and active neighbors, the dozens of miles of hiking trails right across the street, and our fabulous public school down the block. I love our land: the fruit trees, the garden, the hillside, and the bike path running past our backyard. But it has been really strange to go from an apartment with three closets (which felt downright luxurious at the time) to a home that seems to invite us to have too much.

I'm not going to lie, as the founder of a decluttering company, I had a lot of anxiety about moving into a larger space. Backsliding into consumerism and mindlessly holding on to unwanted and unloved things seemed unavoidable.

And yet here we are, two years later, in a large yet minimal home.

I thank our intentional design as the key to our success. By deciding exactly how we wanted our home to feel before we ever went shopping, we were able to set and stick to our boundaries. Here are a few tips to keep in mind to help you stay the course of your version of minimalism, regardless of the size of your space: