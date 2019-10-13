Ethical & Socially Responsible Banking Explained + 5 Expert Tips

There's no exact science to what's considered ethical banking. "This is in part due to the fact that there's always going to be disagreement for what is considered ethical behavior in these industries," says Brian Berkey, Ph.D., assistant professor in the Department of Business Ethics and Legal Studies at the University of Pennsylvania. "Some fields have special codes of conduct that specify what is right and wrong. Doctors and lawyers have them, for example. But banking doesn't have anything like that. It's up to all of us to think through the standards that these companies should abide by." What makes this even more confusing of a term is that the specifics of what's "ethical" can be dependent on what you consider ethical. For example, sustainability may be your big focus, so you want to find a bank that stands by those same principles; others, however, may prioritize diversity.

So while we've noted this term lives somewhat in a gray area, a broad-stroke explanation of ethical banking is that it's the practice of utilizing banks that operate with a standard of practice that is not just profit-driven. This can mean lots of variables ranging from how a company treats its employees to how it makes investments. Of course, any company should be judged on how it treats those who work there, but the latter point—investments—comes pretty heavily into play with banking.

You likely already know this, but when you set up an account with a bank, they can use your money when they give out loans to other companies or people. Once you give your money to a bank through a savings or checking account, you have no control over where that money goes. Typical banks only evaluate loans based on what is going to give them a return on their investment; socially responsible banks look at other factors as well, including exactly how the money is being used and how it might affect the environment or broader community.