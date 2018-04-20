Want To Avoid Living With Regrets? This Small Mindset Tweak Will Work Wonders

The idea of regret is one we all know and try to avoid. Regret isn’t a good feeling because we know we could have done better or achieved a more positive outcome. We’re human. We don’t need to be perfect, but we can do our best to see how our choices and actions best serve and support our lives instead of regretting those we made when reacting to something. There are some things in life that you can’t take back, so act carefully.

But what is regret? For me, regret is the idea that I should have done something differently. It’s often quite clear after the fact that our choices at the time could have been different. Sometimes, it may have been our egos getting in the way or choices we made in the heat of the moment—these are the moments that we define as regrets.

But what if we defined our actions differently? Rather than labeling them as regrets, what if we acknowledged them simply as experiences to learn from? Yes, we can all acknowledge that our choices could have been better, but regret keeps us looking back instead of moving us forward. With a simple shift in approach, we can start to live life without the burden of regret.