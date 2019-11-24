Some people look forward to joyful, warm family gatherings during the holidays. But for many of us, a cheerful and comforting holiday event with relatives is rarely in the cards. Instead, we may be dreading the warzone of an unfinished argument left over from last year, poorly disguised favoritism among family members, or differing political opinions that will inevitably surface after a mug of hot buttered rum. For an endless number of valid reasons, many of us find ourselves anxious for days (or even weeks) leading up to these holiday gatherings.

Unfortunately, our anxiety only adds fuel to the holiday fire. Anxiety is largely about the preparation for something uncertain, something unwanted, unpleasant, disruptive, and/or toxic coming at us from just over the horizon. When our anxiety is chronic or perpetual—as it might be if it relates to a holiday or event—it becomes part of a family custom. Everyone comes to the event expecting that anxiety and discomfort; and, because we tend to seek new evidence for our already existing beliefs, the stage is set. When this happens, the problems, conflicts, and issues that are associated with this anxiety are transmitted from season to season. Expecting bad behavior, ironically, invites it.

Our first priority in avoiding conflict is to be aware of our own part in its recreation, re-enactment and repetition. This is especially challenging if we feel like the conflict is originating from sources outside our control. However, being aware that it exists and that we actually can do something about it is the first step to resisting its pull.

If we can become aware of how our expectations, history, anxiety, and even our ways of protecting ourselves can contribute to conflict, we can then empower ourselves to avoid contributing to it. And if just one of us can resist the urge to join the battle, we can play a major role in creating a new dynamic for our family. This means that if we can resist the urge to repeat the conflict, we can break the cycle of discord. In this way, if we are mindful, we can avoid family conflict this holiday season by: