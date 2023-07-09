We’re in the throes of summer, in all its sunny glory. If you’re anything like me, you are currently taking full advantage of the heat, so you don’t miss it by the time colder months roll around. And with such indulgent temperatures, things start to get a bit more minimalist elsewhere. Clothing choices become simpler and involve less fabric. Accessories are brought to the bare minimum. Makeup and skin care products are reduced to light touches—if anything at all. Who can be bothered with mascara at a time like this?

Minimal makeup is ideal, until it's not. With summer being the height of wedding season and outdoor parties, sometimes you simply need a bit more of a bold look. So then the challenge becomes how do you keep your makeup in place when the weather has other ideas?