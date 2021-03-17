The Surprising Way To Apply Concealer That Nixes Dark Circles
Dark circles, you are the bane of my existence. The skin around the eyes is naturally super thin and fragile—this you likely already know—which, for some, means a web of blue-purple veins underneath, especially when those blood vessels expand (like after a night of poor sleep). For others, more melanin production can cause skin in the area to become darker, resulting in discolored half-moons.
Different causes of course require different skin care solutions (caffeine to help constrict dilated blood vessels; antioxidants or arbutin to brighten up a shadowed area), but here’s the thing about makeup: No matter the type of dark circles you have, the right swipe of concealer can nix the discoloration—at least for the day.
Here, find a universal tip from makeup artist Jenny Patinkin.
How to apply concealer on dark circles.
“My tip is to apply concealer only where you need it and then blend it all in so that it fades naturally into the rest of your makeup or complexion,” says Patinkin.
That only where you need it bit is crucial: “It will make your skin tone look odd if you apply it on skin that doesn't need to be corrected,” she continues. Meaning: You have a variety of undertones across your skin, including a handful of different tones in the small eye area. Simply coating on one color across the entire surface area can make the skin look flat and one-dimensional. When you even out only the discolored areas, your skin looks naturally bright and even—like you clocked a full eight hours.
Grab your concealer of choice (or snag one of our favorites), and dot on the concealer with precision, rather than broad swipes, covering most (but not all) the discolored area. She recommends letting it sit for a moment so the formula can oxidize, then dampen a small beauty sponge—like Patinkin’s Pure Luxury Makeup Sponge—and bounce it on the skin to blend.
After you conceal those dark circles, Patinkin likes to further brighten the area by applying an extra hit of concealer on the inner corners: “You can get a little pop without risking any smudging,” she notes. Then to extend the wear-time, she recommends dusting on a setting powder a half-shade lighter than your foundation (some more brightness doesn’t hurt).
The takeaway.
Dark circles happen for a number of reasons (read all about them here), and if they do bother you, it takes more than makeup to manage their appearance. But if you’re looking for a quick fix? Well, a little strategic concealer has you covered—the placement just depends on where you have the most discoloration.
Want your passion for wellness to change the world? Become A Functional Nutrition Coach! Enroll today to join our upcoming live office hours.