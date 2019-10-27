Cold, rainy, or snowy weather got you stuck inside all of a sudden?

As much as I'm a fan of taking your workouts outdoors in the summer and fall months, when the weather starts to turn and the days get shorter and darker, most of us will opt for indoor workouts instead.

And while it may be tempting to skip your workout in favor of cozying up in your PJs and binge-watching your favorite TV show, staying consistent with your workouts in the winter is important if you want to keep up all the gains you made this year. As a bonus, exercising in winter can help keep your moods elevated and energy levels high even during the darkest months of the year.

Luckily there are several ways to stay motivated to work out even in winter: