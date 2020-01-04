Hypertension is a common but serious ailment that affects over 3 million people each year. When someone has high blood pressure, it makes them vulnerable to things like heart disease and stroke, which, if untreated, can lead to death. Diet and exercise have always been known to help patients suffering from hypertension, but recent research may have found a new innovative method for lowering blood pressure: lingonberry juice.

Lingonberries are small red fruits that grow from a shrub called Vaccinium vitis-idaea, native to Finland. In 2006, they were categorized as a superfood due to their richness in vitamins and fiber. Juice can be derived from these fruits and is typically diluted with water for consumption.