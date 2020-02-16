How This MD Gets Radiant & Youthful Skin (Yes, You Can Too)

While taking a skin-supporting supplement is an efficient and effective step toward a healthy glow*, it can't be the only thing. Three of the most important components to this are sleep, stress management, and exercise.

We know that sleep is a vital part of skin care—and consistent lack of quality sleep contributes to premature aging overall. It turns out that NAD actually plays a role in sleep hygiene as well.

"NAD plays a role in our internal body clock, which is increasingly dysregulated in modern life. If you struggle to fall asleep or you drag yourself through the day, then this might apply to you, too," says Vora. "I've noticed I now get tired at the appropriate time at night. Then, I sleep well overnight and wake up with more energy at the right time in the morning.*"

Stress is also a major component to healthy skin. There's a reason that stressful periods can trigger skin conditions or just an overall lack of vibrancy. This is because stress, especially chronic stress, triggers cortisol (the stress hormone), which wreaks havoc on skin cells. And finally, exercise is also part of a healthy skin care routine. We know from plenty of research that even mild to moderate exercise can help the skin by increasing circulation, as well as helping neutralize oxidative stress in the body and skin.

"With nr+, the combination of NR and rhodiola—one of my favorite adaptogens—has really helped my body handle stress and has increased my energy in a way that feels very natural and manageable,*" she says. "I can pour all the passion that I have into the projects I'm working on, and at the end of the day—rather than wanting to completely collapse on the couch—I might even do a bit of yoga in my living room."