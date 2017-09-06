"Travel across time zones changes our innate circadian rhythm, and this leads to abnormally high and improperly timed cortisol output. This in turn alters thyroid production and reception. These hormones affect the rhythm of the hormones from our pituitary gland, the gonadotropins, which can change our estrogen and progesterone output, upsetting the menstrual cycle and resulting in irregular cycles and missed periods. Add to that the heightened stress, altered mealtimes, often poor food choices, and disrupted sleep, and it's a recipe for hormonal chaos.

"But there is no reason to despair. There's plenty you can do to help keep your hormones humming. There are also some great supplements that can help. I take 0.5 milligrams of melatonin five hours before bedtime and then 6 mg half an hour before bedtime for three days (and then I drop it to 3 mg). I add in some ashwagandha at bedtime as well. You can also add 50 mg of 5 HTP as well, if you just can't fall asleep! And don't forget the stress component. I do guided imagery and use essential oils for travel stress. Some prefer meditation, Bach flower remedies, or progressive relaxation. Find what works for you, and stick with it. Try lavender essential oil and rub a couple of drops into the soles of your feet. It will help you get restful sleep." —Felice Gersh, M.D.