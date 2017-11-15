How The Absolute Worst Year Of My Life Led To The Career Of My Dreams

Three years ago, Turecki had a year when truly everything went wrong: She had a miscarriage, her husband left her, and her mother died of cancer. "I think I cried myself to sleep every day for a year," she says. "I lost a lot of weight, and I couldn’t get on my mat. It was awful."

Feeling like she had nothing to lose, Turecki decided to do a 30-day program with Tony Robbins. "It’s what got me up in the morning. In the same time I was totally and utterly devastated, I also felt inspired. And both can live in the same space at the same time, and that’s what I found so fascinating," she says. "So I did his two-year coaching program, and I started teaching it even when I had no idea what the hell I was doing or that what I did was even coaching."

Now, she has an extremely popular coaching practice that focuses on family and intimate relationships, and she's never been happier. "I really believe that if you’re not happy with your relationships, you are suffering," she says. "And I believe that the way I learn and teach it is hearable. It’s all about returning to your heart and realizing that everything is about giving more and thinking less about yourself."