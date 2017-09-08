Live From revitalize: This Is How The Wellness Community Can Change The World

revitalize 2017 is officially under way! Hundreds of the biggest names in wellness are flocking to the Arizona desert for a weekend of thought-provoking panels on the future of health, master classes led by world class athletes, consults with leading functional medicine doctors, and plenty of gluten-free eats to go around.
So far, we've watched guests pile in to zen out with some meditation with Light Watkins, foam rolling with Lauren Roxburgh, and guided breathwork with Ashley Neese. Meanwhile, pool goers are enjoying the cacti-dotted views, the superfood salads are flowing, and the general vibe is one of curiosity and excitement for what's to come.
This year, mbg is taking revitalize up a notch by carrying the focus of the event outward. Our panels—which you can tune in to watch live on our homepage starting tomorrow at 12pm EST!—will be touching on how we can use wellness to heal not only ourselves, but the greater environment around us. We grabbed some of our guests as they checked in to get their take on how events like these can ultimately change the world. It was a big question, but their off-the-cuff responses were articulate and inspiring. The takeaway? Building a community is key to really making a difference. Though varied, their answers all speak to this idea that connecting with likeminded people, both online and off, is the ultimate way to amplify collective power.
Here's more intel from our thought leaders:
"I see revitalize as the United Nations of wellness. When we bring everyone together like this, it has an exponential impact on the world."
—William Cole, D.C., functional medicine practitioner
"It can bring perspectives on health to lots of different people that don't have access to them, or don't live in wellness meccas on the coasts."
—Caitlin Graham, yogi
"Events like these brings an awareness to health, wellness, and the environment that wasn't there before."
—Jason Williams, author and personal trainer
"It is very inspiring to be surrounded by such beautiful nature. Getting people out of their normal habitat and into a new environment is a powerful thing."
—Jules Hunt, wellness blogger behind Om & The City
"It think everyone has positive intentions but sometimes life gets in the way of bringing them to fruition. Events like these help people overcome those barriers."
—Mariella Borschow, eating psychology and life coach
"revitalize connects a community offline and remind us that people are stronger together."
—Jessa Blades, makeup artist and natural beauty authority
"Community. Plain and simple, that's how we're going to make a difference."
—Tiffany Lester, M.D., medical director at Parsley Health San Fransisco
