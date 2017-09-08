Live From revitalize: This Is How The Wellness Community Can Change The World

revitalize 2017 is officially under way! Hundreds of the biggest names in wellness are flocking to the Arizona desert for a weekend of thought-provoking panels on the future of health, master classes led by world class athletes, consults with leading functional medicine doctors, and plenty of gluten-free eats to go around.

So far, we've watched guests pile in to zen out with some meditation with Light Watkins, foam rolling with Lauren Roxburgh, and guided breathwork with Ashley Neese. Meanwhile, pool goers are enjoying the cacti-dotted views, the superfood salads are flowing, and the general vibe is one of curiosity and excitement for what's to come.

This year, mbg is taking revitalize up a notch by carrying the focus of the event outward. Our panels—which you can tune in to watch live on our homepage starting tomorrow at 12pm EST!—will be touching on how we can use wellness to heal not only ourselves, but the greater environment around us. We grabbed some of our guests as they checked in to get their take on how events like these can ultimately change the world. It was a big question, but their off-the-cuff responses were articulate and inspiring. The takeaway? Building a community is key to really making a difference. Though varied, their answers all speak to this idea that connecting with likeminded people, both online and off, is the ultimate way to amplify collective power.