In my practice, I have found that dietary strategies can be incredibly powerful for decreasing both acute and chronic pain. Diet can also be a contributing factor to pain. When blood sugar levels are higher than desired, advanced glycation end products (AGEs) are formed. These molecules lead to brittleness of tissues (like spinal discs, nerves, and tendons) and activation of inflammation, which can all lead to pain. At the NASS meeting this week, a group presented new research demonstrating that this can happen even without diabetes or obesity being contributors. So keeping blood sugar from getting too high after a meal is important for everyone.

Obesity is also a factor in spine-related pain for both mechanical reasons and also inflammatory ones. Losing weight takes time and can be a challenging thought for someone who has pain. I rarely start the discussion with patients about losing weight but rather talk about inflammation. Dietary changes can help reduce inflammation. A ketogenic diet can be particularly powerful. A ketogenic diet is high-fat, moderate in protein, and low-carbohydrate. Because carbs are low on a keto diet, AGEs (those sticky molecules that cause problems) are decreased. When the body transitions from burning predominantly sugars to burning fats, as in a ketogenic diet or a fasting state, ketones are produced. Betahydroxybutryate (BHB) is one of those ketones. BHB decreases inflammation in several different ways. It activates the AMPK pathway, which decreases pain and inflammation. It inhibits the NLRP3 inflammasome, the pathway involved in starting inflammation. BHB also inhibits the COX-2 enzyme, similar to medications like ibuprofen. Keto diets have been shown in several animal models to decrease pain. There are additional benefits when ketogenic diets have ample omega-3 and limit omega-6. Algae and fish oil are useful sources of these anti-inflammatory omega-3s.