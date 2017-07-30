How To Use Your Phone As A Tool To Manifest Abundance

This simple mindset shift is a way to practice the Law of Attraction. You’ll be attracting some pretty powerful manifesting energy just by focusing on what you’re grateful for.

Holly Alexander, the brains behind The Magic Money Book series, says, "An abundance mindset starts and ends with gratitude. Focus on every single thing you are grateful for. Walk around your home, pick things up, and give thanks for them until you are overwhelmed with feelings of abundance and joy."

I’ve done my share of reading on this subject. I make a habit of listening to my girl, Esther Hicks, and know how to get myself into what she calls "The Vortex," to keep my energy high, positive, and powerful. I get gratitude. I get how using it as a focus in your daily life brings more to be grateful for. But it’s the practice, not the beliefs, that is the magic.