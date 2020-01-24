The Simple Way Taylor Swift Combats Unhealthy Thoughts & Calms Her Mind

When it comes to Taylor Swift's hit singles and concert tours, she seems to hold nothing back. From penning songs about her exes (“Dear John,” was pretty obvious), to releasing vulnerable, narrative tracks (“The Archer” is incredibly self-aware), Swift truly leaves it all on the stage. But there’s one aspect of Swift’s life she’s kept quiet for a long time—until now.

In her new Netflix documentary, Miss Americana, Swift opens up about her struggles with an eating disorder. The documentary, which premiered last night at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival, discusses Swift's journey with her eating disorder, along with before-and-after photos to demonstrate how thin she was between the “1989” album era and the more recent “Reputation” tour in 2017.

Despite those stark changes we'll see on-screen, Swift kept her struggles to herself during that period: In the film, Swift recounts that a few times when she would see “a picture of me where I feel like I looked like my tummy was too big, or someone said that I looked pregnant, that’ll just trigger me to just starve a little bit—just stop eating.”

“My relationship with food was exactly the same psychology that I applied to everything else in my life: If I was given a pat on the head, I registered that as good. If I was given a punishment, I registered that as bad," she said in an interview. Meaning, when she was praised in magazine headlines and in comments on social media for her thin figure, she those unhealthy behaviors only became stronger.