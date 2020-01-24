mindbodygreen

Dismiss
News

The Simple Way Taylor Swift Combats Unhealthy Thoughts & Calms Her Mind

Jamie Schneider
mbg Editorial Assistant By Jamie Schneider
mbg Editorial Assistant
Jamie Schneider is the Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen with a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan. She's previously written for Coveteur, The Chill Times, and Wyld Skincare.
Taylor Swift Repeats This Mantra When She Had Unhealthy Thoughts

Image by mbg Creative x Neilson Barnard / Getty

January 24, 2020 — 20:03 PM

When it comes to Taylor Swift's hit singles and concert tours, she seems to hold nothing back. From penning songs about her exes (“Dear John,” was pretty obvious), to releasing vulnerable, narrative tracks (“The Archer” is incredibly self-aware), Swift truly leaves it all on the stage. But there’s one aspect of Swift’s life she’s kept quiet for a long time—until now.

In her new Netflix documentary, Miss Americana, Swift opens up about her struggles with an eating disorder. The documentary, which premiered last night at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival, discusses Swift's journey with her eating disorder, along with before-and-after photos to demonstrate how thin she was between the “1989” album era and the more recent “Reputation” tour in 2017. 

Despite those stark changes we'll see on-screen, Swift kept her struggles to herself during that period: In the film, Swift recounts that a few times when she would see “a picture of me where I feel like I looked like my tummy was too big, or someone said that I looked pregnant, that’ll just trigger me to just starve a little bit—just stop eating.” 

“My relationship with food was exactly the same psychology that I applied to everything else in my life: If I was given a pat on the head, I registered that as good. If I was given a punishment, I registered that as bad," she said in an interview. Meaning, when she was praised in magazine headlines and in comments on social media for her thin figure, she those unhealthy behaviors only became stronger. 

For Swift, having a mantra is what keeps her healthy.

While Swift is in a much better place than she was in 2014, she still experiences feelings of discomfort and shame from time to time. When Swift feels herself succumbing to this unhealthy mindset, the singer turns to what she knows best: lyrics. 

“I love people like (actress and activist) Jameela Jamil, because she says things in a really articulate way,” she explains. “The way she speaks about body image... I swear the way she speaks is like lyrics, and it gets stuck in my head, and it calms me down.”

Swift, an ardent fan of the British actress, model, and activist, uses her words as a mantra whenever she’s becoming a little too hard on herself. Jamil created the body-positive “I Weigh” Instagram movement back in 2018, and she's been a champion of quelling detox diets and eating disorder culture. (“Cutting out toxic people online and offline is the only Elimination Diet you need this year,” she tweeted earlier this month.)

Swift also encourages other young women to find a mantra to help bring them out of their own whirlwind of unhealthy thoughts. 

“Women are held to such a ridiculous standard of beauty. We’re seeing so much on social media that makes us feel like we are less than, or we’re not what we should be, that you kind of need a mantra to repeat in your head when you start to have harmful or unhealthy thoughts, she says in the interview.”

So, whether you internalize Jamil’s sharp insights and witty one-liners, or you're inspired by Swift’s vulnerable song lyrics, find any sort of mantra that works for you. As for Swift, she’s doing her best to calm her mind with those mantras and positive affirmations—and to help her fans with similar struggles in the process. 

Ready to learn how to fight inflammation and address autoimmune disease through the power of food? Join our 5-Day Inflammation Video Summit with mindbodygreen’s top doctors.

Jamie Schneider
Jamie Schneider mbg Editorial Assistant
Jamie Schneider is the Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She has a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan and has previously written for...

More On This Topic

Integrative Health

Flushed Cheeks After A Glass Of Wine? This MD Knows Exactly Why

Jamie Schneider
Flushed Cheeks After A Glass Of Wine? This MD Knows Exactly Why
Mental Health

What Is Ketamine-Assisted Therapy & How This Doctor Uses It To Treat Depression

Jason Wachob
What Is Ketamine-Assisted Therapy & How This Doctor Uses It To Treat Depression
$99.99

Dance Workouts To Boost Happiness

With Simone De La Rue
Dance Workouts To Boost Happiness
Beauty

Researchers (Finally) Find A Link Between Sleep & Glowing Skin

Jamie Schneider
Researchers (Finally) Find A Link Between Sleep & Glowing Skin
Integrative Health

The Promising Future Of Using The "Love Hormone" To Help People With Autism

Abby Moore
The Promising Future Of Using The "Love Hormone" To Help People With Autism
Home

Too Many Books? Here Are 3 Questions To Help You Edit + A Brilliant Tip

Eliza Sullivan
Too Many Books? Here Are 3 Questions To Help You Edit + A Brilliant Tip
More Health

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Spirituality

Do We Smell A *Metal* Rat? 2 Pros & A Con Of The Lunar New Year Animal

The AstroTwins
Do We Smell A *Metal* Rat? 2 Pros & A Con Of The Lunar New Year Animal
Personal Growth

9 Strategies To Savor Small Wins For Better Mental & Physical Health

Natalie Digate Muth, MD, MPH, RDN, FAAP
9 Strategies To Savor Small Wins For Better Mental & Physical Health
Functional Food

Low-Carb Diets Can Boost Longevity But Only If You Do This

Christina Coughlin
Low-Carb Diets Can Boost Longevity But Only If You Do This
Integrative Health

Why You May Want To Question "Normal" Blood Pressure Readings

Abby Moore
Why You May Want To Question "Normal" Blood Pressure Readings
Climate Change

The Average US Household Wastes 31% Of Its Food. This Is How We Can Do Better

Christina Coughlin
The Average US Household Wastes 31% Of Its Food. This Is How We Can Do Better
Spirituality

6 (Truly Fun) Ways To Tap Into The Energy Of The Aquarius New Moon

The AstroTwins
6 (Truly Fun) Ways To Tap Into The Energy Of The Aquarius New Moon
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/how-taylor-swift-deals-with-unhealthy-thoughts

Your article and new folder have been saved!