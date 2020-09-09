If you have oily skin, chances are you float towards clarifying, purifying, or exfoliating ingredients. Any product that’s able to penetrate pores and draw out debris (looking at you, salicylic acid) is gold standard for oily skin types.

But like most aspects of skin care, eliminating excess oil is a bit more complicated than a 1-2-3-step regimen. Allow us to remind you of another way to approach excess shine: Balancing your oil levels internally. One of the easiest ways to do so? Ingesting hydrating actives, like ceramides.* It may sound counterintuitive, but supplying your skin with moisture can ultimately keep oil to a minimum and help give you the dewy glow you’re after.