mindbodygreen

Beauty
No Lie: This Surprising Supplement Can Naturally Balance Oily Skin

No Lie: This Surprising Supplement Can Naturally Balance Oily Skin

Jamie Schneider
mbg Editorial Assistant By Jamie Schneider
mbg Editorial Assistant
Jamie Schneider is the Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen with a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan. She's previously written for Coveteur, The Chill Times, and Wyld Skincare.
The Surprising Supplement That Can Balance Oily Skin

Image by ohlamour studio / Stocksy

September 9, 2020 — 18:06 PM

If you have oily skin, chances are you float towards clarifying, purifying, or exfoliating ingredients. Any product that’s able to penetrate pores and draw out debris (looking at you, salicylic acid) is gold standard for oily skin types. 

But like most aspects of skin care, eliminating excess oil is a bit more complicated than a 1-2-3-step regimen. Allow us to remind you of another way to approach excess shine: Balancing your oil levels internally. One of the easiest ways to do so? Ingesting hydrating actives, like ceramides.* It may sound counterintuitive, but supplying your skin with moisture can ultimately keep oil to a minimum and help give you the dewy glow you’re after. 

How ceramides can help balance oil production. 

Now, we tend to think of ceramides as they relate to dry skin—ceramides act as the “glue” that keeps skin cells together, and they’re able to prevent transepidermal water loss. Which is all good and well for keeping parched, flaking skin to a minimum; however, that same reason is what makes ceramides so great for balancing unwanted sheen. 

In case you need a briefer: When your skin is dehydrated, it can unfortunately respond with even more oil production to compensate. So even if you’re facing an uptick in oil at the moment, it’s worth it to check your skin’s hydration levels—your pores may very well be begging for moisture. (Bonus: For some, amply hydrating your skin can help clear stubborn acne). 

Advertisement

Why a supplement is a good idea.

Even though the thought of slathering hydrating creams onto slick skin sounds a little daunting, you should never shy away from a good moisturizer. However, we admit, a thick formula may not sound too appealing at times. You can of course opt for a lightweight confection, but smart supplements can help balance hydration levels at the internal level as well: Research shows that when you take ceramides orally, it can help the skin just as much as prescription-strength topical ceramides.* 

nr+

nr+

Cellular beauty has arrived with this revolutionary formula, featuring phytoceramides.*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(4.7)
nr+

mindbodygreen’s nr+ contains phytoceramides (aka, plant-based ceramides), which can help improve skin hydration, as well as manage wrinkles and support skin elasticity and smoothness, while you’re at it. Consider it a win-win for those wanting to balance oil production and skin texture. Plus, it’s got additional skin-supporting ingredients, like astaxanthin (an antioxidant that can stabilize free radicals) and rhodiola to manage oxidative stress.*

Advertisement

The takeaway. 

Just because your skin falls on the oily side, doesn’t mean you should skimp on hydration. In addition to keeping your moisturizing habits up to par, you can also balance your oil levels from the inside-out, with a targeted supplement—you know, just in case you’re falling short on moisturizer.

*If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.
Advertisement
Jamie Schneider
Jamie Schneider mbg Editorial Assistant
Jamie Schneider is the Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She has a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan and has previously written for...

More On This Topic

Home

Are Your Household Staples *Really* BPA-Free? An MD Offers 3 Tips To Tell

Jason Wachob
Are Your Household Staples *Really* BPA-Free? An MD Offers 3 Tips To Tell
Beauty

The Wild Hack This Makeup Artist Uses For The Glowiest, Glossy Lid

Jamie Schneider
The Wild Hack This Makeup Artist Uses For The Glowiest, Glossy Lid
Recipes

The Unlikely Spicy Ingredient That Kicks This Green Smoothie Up A Notch

Eliza Sullivan
The Unlikely Spicy Ingredient That Kicks This Green Smoothie Up A Notch
Integrative Health

From Gummies To Oils, Here Are The Pros & Cons Of The 6 Most Popular CBD Forms

Emma Loewe
From Gummies To Oils, Here Are The Pros & Cons Of The 6 Most Popular CBD Forms
Integrative Health

The Most Bioavailable Forms Of Magnesium, Ranked

Emma Loewe
The Most Bioavailable Forms Of Magnesium, Ranked
Personal Growth

The Secret To Starting A New Habit That Sticks, From A Neuroscientist

Eliza Sullivan
The Secret To Starting A New Habit That Sticks, From A Neuroscientist
More Lifestyle

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Integrative Health

Vitamin D Nearly Eliminated COVID Hospitalizations, In New Study

Abby Moore
Vitamin D Nearly Eliminated COVID Hospitalizations, In New Study
Spirituality

5 Self-Care Action Steps You Need If You're An Energy-Sensitive Person

Tanya Carroll Richardson
5 Self-Care Action Steps You Need If You're An Energy-Sensitive Person
Spirituality

A Rare Mars Retrograde Starts Today & You'll Want To Be On Your Toes

Sarah Regan
A Rare Mars Retrograde Starts Today & You'll Want To Be On Your Toes
Mental Health

I Live With Bipolar: Here's How To Help A Loved One Who Doesn't Want Help

Terri Cheney
I Live With Bipolar: Here's How To Help A Loved One Who Doesn't Want Help
Mental Health

Lacking This Antioxidant May Be Linked To Depression & Anxiety

Nayan Patel, PharmD
Lacking This Antioxidant May Be Linked To Depression & Anxiety
Love

5 Ways To Deal With A Partner Who's Giving You Mixed Messages

Nancy L. Johnston, M.S., LPC, LSATP, MAC
5 Ways To Deal With A Partner Who's Giving You Mixed Messages
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/how-supplementing-with-ceramides-can-help-balance-oily-skin

Your article and new folder have been saved!