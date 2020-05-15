Any time you are under a lot of stress, it's like a signal gets sent out telling your body you're unsafe. From there, you go into fight-or-flight mode: Blood pressure rises, your heart rate picks up, and you're ready to drop everything and run at a moment's notice. The last thing your body cares about when it's in this tense state is reproducing.

"When you are stressed and in fight or flight, your body prepares for the possibility that you might not survive for very much longer," Erica Matluck, N.D., N.P., a naturopath and nurse practitioner, explains. "Why would you reproduce if you're not going to be here long enough to birth?"

When you think about it this way, a stalled or missed period makes a lot of sense: It's your body's way of telling you that something is off. "It's actually a very smart decision: You're avoiding the risk of a pregnancy that's not going to work, from the body's perspective," says Lara Briden, N.D., a naturopathic doctor and author of Period Repair Manual. "Any change in regularity of the cycle or the timing of ovulation is actually just the brain thinking, 'Oh wait maybe I shouldn't ovulate this month. I'm not sure what's going on, and this feels like it might not be safe.'"

Emotional stressors such as a busy time at work or a family emergency can spur this reaction, as can physical stressors like prolonged bouts of intense exercise or sleep deprivation. (That's why it's not uncommon for marathon runners to lose their periods during training.) Undereating can also be a huge driver of irregular periods, especially in younger women. "If the brain sees there's not enough food coming in, it might decide to shut down ovulation completely," explains Briden.