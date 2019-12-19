Want To Be A Better Athlete? Strengthen Your Brain

The nervous system works by sending electrical pulses to and from all parts of the body via fiber tracts and nerves. The importance of movement to the body is expressed by the amount of brain space devoted to movement. When we try a new skill, there is an awkwardness to our actions until we become familiar with it.

Eventually, these tasks become second nature. This is because the nervous system adapts—we call this neuroplasticity. Now, neuroplasticity can be positive or negative. Therefore, as the saying goes, "perfect practice makes perfect." Neuroplasticity also follows the principle of "use it or lose it." One of the key factors in this is keeping the nervous system engaged.

Repeating the same exercise over and over even perfectly does not enhance the brain as optimally as if you were to include something unexpected, something novel. Unstable surfaces and full-body activation of muscle systems can accomplish this task most effectively—think working out on an unstable surface in bare feet.