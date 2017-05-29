How Spirituality Helped Me Overcome Crippling Depression

My youth was filled with ups and downs. I lost my mom when I was a baby and my life was forever changed. This great disruption imprinted a deep loss in my heart and soul that, still to this day, I do not fully understand how to soothe. My family life growing up was highly dysfunctional, toxic, and abusive. For many years, I struggled to find my place in the world, had a hard time accepting who I was, and struggled with severe anxiety and depression.

I am an empathic, sensitive soul, and I often take on what others are feeling. Early on, I learned that I needed to put practices in place to keep me grounded and in touch with my own energy. Finding yoga and nutrition at 20 radically shifted my physical connection to myself, helping me nourish my body and mind with clean foods and restorative poses. But it also taught the importance of my relationship to spirit: to myself, the earth, and all of life.