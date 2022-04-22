Step Aside, Mediterranean Diet — There’s A New Longevity Sheriff In Town

If you’ve ever researched Blue Zones, centenarians, or tips to live a long happy life, you’ve undoubtedly come across the Mediterranean Diet. This popular approach to food (and life in general) has gained global attention and widespread acclaim.

But recently, we’ve come across another intriguing European diet that approaches health and well-being in a similar fashion to the Mediterranean Diet. According to a recent review from Advances in Nutrition, the Southern European Atlantic Diet diet boasts serious longevity benefits and can even invoke positive epigenetic changes.