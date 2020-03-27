The whole "Did I check any boxes off?" has been tough, but overall it's been easier to find time to workout. Now, I'm learning a lot about my own personal schedule. I still create my list, but the items on the list are a bit different: shoots for the show, conference calls, but also things like laundry and walks with the kids.

In a physical sense, so far I’ve really noticed my hands are getting really dry!

Emotionally, I'm lucky we have a big family, and we can play board games and things. My daughter does a lot of cooking. We've been sitting down and coming up with routines and getting the kids on their routines especially with their classes being online now. Meals are at a certain time and downtime to read books and things are also allocated their own time. I also check in on my staff to make sure they know they have someone to call because it can be a lonely time. One of my best friends is on the West Coast, and she lives alone, so I check in on her.

The other big thing with relationships, as I've discussed with my kids, is that we need to recognize that everyone is stressed right now, so taking that extra moment to give people a break is key—it's OK to ignore some stuff if we have to, keeping our opinions to ourselves, that sort of thing. I know it's been hard for my daughter because her birthday just passed, and we missed graduation. It's hard to complain about when people are really ill and dying right now, but it's OK to be feeling upset, and we make sure that's clear.