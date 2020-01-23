If you're one of the estimated 5 million Americans who suffer from dry eyes, you know how frustrating, itchy, and relentless the condition can be.

But thankfully, the latest innovation out of Tohoku University in Japan could soon offer relief to dry eyes everywhere in the form of smart contacts.

The contacts use a moisturizing system to help prevent dry eyes, which sounds pretty groundbreaking for anyone whose contacts have ever scraped their eyes by the end of the day.